Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.