Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

