Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,034,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,892,760.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,756,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,772 shares of company stock worth $44,068,856. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

