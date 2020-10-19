Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.75 ($71.47).

HEI opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.91.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

