Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $274.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $267.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

