Givaudan’s (SXYAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39.

