Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating long-term growth driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. The firm’s full display mirrors (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to maintain top-line growth trajectory. Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink have significant growth opportunities, going forward. The company has a strong dividend payout history, thus preserving shareholder value. However, the company is likely to bear the brunt of declining demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company has tapped brakes on the share repurchase program in the wake of the pandemic. Rising selling, general & administration (SG&A) and research & development (R&D) costs along with increasing competition and tariff costs are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.