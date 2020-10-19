Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.53.

Shares of GNRC opened at $208.21 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $213.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Generac by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Generac by 14.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

