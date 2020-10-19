GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. GasLog has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GasLog by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 222,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GasLog by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

