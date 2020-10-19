Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.60. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 355,248 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.98.

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gaming Realms plc will post 200 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jim Ryan sold 343,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £75,663.72 ($98,855.13).

About Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

