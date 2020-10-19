Fulton Financial (FULT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.