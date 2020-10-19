Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 748,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.