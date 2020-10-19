Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.05 ($43.58).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.51. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

