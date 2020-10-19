Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.05 ($43.58).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.51. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

