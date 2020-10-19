FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,427 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

