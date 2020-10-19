FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.21. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.
About FORESIGHT AUTON/S
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.
