Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOCS. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

FOCS stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

