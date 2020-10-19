Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBC opened at $31.75 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

