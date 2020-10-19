Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.81.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $140.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,840,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 563,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.