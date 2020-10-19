First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMBI stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

