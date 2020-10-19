First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

