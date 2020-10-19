Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

FB stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

