Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $90.71 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

