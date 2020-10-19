Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

FRA:EVK opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

