Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

