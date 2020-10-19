Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.81.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$11.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 108.06. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9608569 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

