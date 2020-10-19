Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.41.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 858.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,398 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,919 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 181.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

