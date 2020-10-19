eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.77.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

