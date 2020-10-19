DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

