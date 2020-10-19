Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €94.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.67 ($103.14).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market cap of $632.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.