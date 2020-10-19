Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2020

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

