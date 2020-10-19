Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of APPS opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

