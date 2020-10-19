Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.47 ($7.62).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.87 ($9.25) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

