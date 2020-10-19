Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

