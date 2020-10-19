Daimler’s (DDAIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
DDAIF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
