Daimler’s (DDAIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.