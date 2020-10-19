Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €49.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.28 ($57.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.06. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.