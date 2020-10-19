CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.85. CytoDyn shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,500,400 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CytoDyn in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CytoDyn Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

