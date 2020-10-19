CVS Health Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

