Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth $909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.