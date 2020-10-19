Credit Suisse Group Cuts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $21.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.42 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 23,600 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $355,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,513.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,600 shares of company stock worth $8,997,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.