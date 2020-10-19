Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 369.14.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.