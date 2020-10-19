Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.01 ($5.90).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €4.32 ($5.08) on Friday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.