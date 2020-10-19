Contrasting Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) & H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 7.57% -871.04% 10.02%

94.2% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and H&R Block’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.04 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.24 H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.27 -$7.53 million $0.84 20.76

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&R Block has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spark Networks and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A H&R Block 0 5 3 0 2.38

H&R Block has a consensus price target of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Summary

H&R Block beats Spark Networks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

