Contrasting China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and Imperial Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical $421.14 billion 0.11 $8.32 billion $6.37 6.10 Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.35 $1.66 billion $1.66 7.48

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. China Petroleum & Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Petroleum & Chemical and Imperial Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Petroleum & Chemical 1 3 0 0 1.75 Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

China Petroleum & Chemical pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Petroleum & Chemical has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical 0.13% 0.10% 0.05% Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60%

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical beats Imperial Oil on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores for and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery, petrochemical, and coal chemical products; import and export of petroleum products, natural gas, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; research, development, production, and sale of ethylene and downstream byproducts; provision of geophysical and drilling services, as well as well testing and measurement services; manufacturing production equipment; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.