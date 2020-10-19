Container Store Group (TCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Container Store Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $151.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Container Store Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCS opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

