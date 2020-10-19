CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

CEIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.39). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $162.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

