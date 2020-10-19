CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Shares of CCR stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.