Compass Point Begins Coverage on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:SI opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik acquired 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

