COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

