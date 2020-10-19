COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

CODYY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

