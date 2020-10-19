Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & BOK Financial (NYSE:BOKF) Critical Review

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.5% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 17.26% 7.65% 0.85% Community Bank System 25.46% 8.69% 1.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.77 $500.76 million $7.16 7.83 Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.98 $169.06 million $3.29 17.42

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BOK Financial and Community Bank System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 Community Bank System 0 4 0 0 2.00

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Community Bank System has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Community Bank System on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,463 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; asset management; risk management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, actuarial and benefits consulting, employee benefit trust, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 231 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

